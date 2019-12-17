Saurav Chakraborty
Sophomore
Saurav Chaktaborty, son of Subham Chakraborty and Sumita Banerjee, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of the Biology Olympiad, Spanish Honor Society, Music Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the school orchestra. He has qualified for Middle and All State Tennessee Orchestras.
One of his biggest passions is genetic biology. “I think it’s really interesting how genetics have defined our human population,” he said.
His favorite class at RHS is AP Biology. “I love biology and would like to pursue it later,” he said. “Mrs. Corcoran is such a good teacher and has helped me understand all the mysteries of biology.”
RHS Orchestra Instructor Ms. Brosvik said of Chakraborty, “Saurav exemplifies a quiet leadership in Orchestra. He is thoughtful and considerate of others in his role as one of the principal performers.”
One of his top role models is Albert Einstein. He said he looks up to him because of his discoveries in science and the formulas he created.
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a career in molecular or genetic biology.
