Nine Williamson County students who placed first or second in their categories at this year’s virtual Tennessee History Day contest will represent Tennessee at National History Day this summer.
After competing in and receiving awards at regional contests across the state, 220 students participated in this year’s Tennessee History Day, held the first two weeks of April. Out of 127 group and individual projects submitted, 62 students advanced to the National History Day competition, 88 students earned medals, 18 were awarded special prizes, and two educators were recognized as Educators of the Year.
The Williamson County students advancing to the National History Day competition are:
2nd Place in the Junior Group Exhibit
Project: The Complex Game of Culper Communications
By: Caroline Constantine and Emma Haddon
From: Spring Station Middle School, Spring Hill
Educator: Christopher Harrod
1st Place in the Junior Group Website and the Oral History Association Award
Project: “The Living Room War”: How Communication Through Multimedia Changed Public Perception of the Vietnam War
By: Aidan Russ, Austin Russ and Madeleine Russ
From: Spring Station Middle School, Spring Hill
Educator: Christopher Harrod
1st Place in the Senior Individual Exhibit
Project: Sign of the Times
By: Eli Martin
From: Summit High School, Spring Hill
Educator: Jackie Zigelsky
1st Place in the Senior Group Exhibit
Project: Man to Martyr: How Ruben Salazar Communicated a Movement
By: Alicia Dinwiddie and Jaqueline Dinwiddie
From: Summit High School, Spring Hill
Educator: Jackie Zigelsky
1st Place in the Senior Individual Paper
Project: The Life and Journalism of Margaret Fuller: How Intellectual Rebellion Led to a Lasting Legacy
By: Sophia Hall
From: Summit High School, Spring Hill
Educator: Jackie Zigelsky
These Williamson County students also earned awards at the Tennessee History Day competition:
3rd Place in the Junior Group Performance
Spoken Words: The Work of Maya Angelou
By: Lucy Bruff and Emma Kate Millard
From: Battle Ground Academy, Franklin
Educator: Tyler DeBoer
“I applaud the talented and hard-working students who, despite unprecedented challenges this past year, excelled in the Tennessee History Day competition," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a press release. "I’m proud to support this worthwhile program and wish the statewide winners the best of luck as they represent Tennessee on the national stage.”
History Day is a year-long competition in which students in grades 6-12 compete by submitting group or individual projects about people and events of historical significance. These projects include dramatic performances, imaginative exhibits, multimedia documentaries, websites, and research papers related to this year’s theme, “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”
The National History Day competition will take place June 13-17, hosted virtually by the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. Top finishers in each category earn prestigious awards and scholarships
"Our students and educators overcame unique challenges to participate in the 2021 contest," Tennessee History Day coordinator Nikki Ward said. "Projects that usually depend on in-person presentation had to be transformed into a digital format.
"The students found ways to collaborate on research and create engaging virtual projects, all while diligently following health guidelines and adhering to the National History Day framework. Congratulations to these students, educators and families for a job well done."
The Tennessee Historical Society has sponsored Tennessee History Day since 2009 with grant support from the Secretary of State, Humanities Tennessee, the Memorial Foundation and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Click here for more information about Tennessee History Day.
