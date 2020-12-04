All secondary schools in the Williamson County Schools district will return to campus Monday after spending this week and at least part of the week before Thanksgiving in remote-learning mode.
The district sent an email to parents of students in middle and high schools Thursday with a status update. Most elementary schools have remained on-campus.
One exception is Independence High School, which will stay on the hybrid schedule it has been piloting recently. Renaissance High also tried a hybrid schedule this week, but will return to campus for regular schedules next week.
“At this time, to the best of our knowledge, our schools are staffed and ready for students to return,” WCS Director of Communications Carol Birdsong said in the email.
Students who have been quarantined by the Williamson County Health Department should follow that directive, according to the email.
One WCS elementary school, grades K-5 at Allendale, shifted to remote learning for Friday and will stay that way through all of next week due to the impact of COVID-19 on staffing. Students are expected to return to campus Monday, Dec. 14.This will not affect pre-K, which will continue on campus next week.
A decision on whether Longview Elementary returns to campus has yet to be made. It has been remote all week.
