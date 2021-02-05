The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization connecting generosity with need in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, announces its annual scholarship application process is now open and invites students to apply by March 15 at 11:59 p.m. at www.cfmt.org.
The Foundation administers more than 125 scholarship funds, established by individuals, companies and civic groups. Students may be eligible for multiple scholarships and need only to submit one application.
There are several scholarship opportunities in Williamson County, as shown in list below.
Whether a student is studying law or horticulture, planning a career in criminal justice or teaching, or studying at a technical school or four-year university, The Community Foundation’s scholarship program supports individuals from various backgrounds and communities seeking funding for educational opportunities.
“Getting an education is one of the most important milestones in life, but for many, it comes with a great burden,” Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, said in a press release. “We feel honored to help students receive a quality education, made possible by donors who wish to make a difference. It is a privilege to connect generosity with need in this way.”
In 2019, The Community Foundation awarded scholarships to 320 individual students totaling $715,850 in funding to students pursuing secondary educational goals at accredited schools throughout the United States.
Scholarships offered in Williamson County include:
Melissa Haught Scholarship for the Arts
Kathy and Steve Anderson Scholarship
Lt. Holly Adams Scholarship (Page High School)
Anne Buchanan Scholarship
B’nai B’rith Maimonides Lodge #46 Scholarship (legally blind students)
Brian Ralls Memorial Scholarship (Brentwood Academy)
Bishop Joseph and Stephaine Walker Scholarship
Clay Neiderheiser Scholarship Fund for Fairview High School
Dr. Robert Ikard Scholarship (Williamson and Maury county residents)
JubiLee Scholarship
For a complete list of scholarships and the online application, visit The Community Foundation’s website at www.cfmt.org. For more information, call The Community Foundation at 615-321-4939. Applications must be submitted by March 15, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Applicants will be notified of results in mid-May.
