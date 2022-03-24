The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County recently welcomed former students of the historic Lee-Buckner School located in Spring Hill to the future home of the Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens.
The occasion, held March 19, reunited the students while permitting the Preservation and Education team of the Heritage Foundation to share information about the plans to relocate and restore the school onto the grounds of Franklin Grove alongside an art museum, natural gardens and the existing Franklin Innovation Center.
The students and their families reminisced and learned more about the process of interpreting their experiences for historical documentation and exhibition at the historic school in the future. They also shared memories of how the school was constructed, and verified the accuracy of architectural drawings of the school from Amanda Floyd Hamilton, a Center for Historic Preservation at MTSU Ph.D. candidate
“Today was a great opportunity to build deeper relationships with the former Lee-Buckner students and their families,” Rachael Finch, senior director of Education and Preservation at the Heritage Foundation, said in a press release. “When the school is a part of Franklin Grove and accessible to everyone, we want their personal stories to be reflected accurately and with historical integrity for the betterment of the community.”
Originally the site of a post-Civil War Freedmen Bureau school, Franklin Grove is steeped in African American history. This historical thread is tied to more recent history through the circa 1927 historic Lee-Buckner Rosenwald School. Following its relocation from Spring Hill to Franklin Grove, this immersive experience will allow guests to sit at desks, look at artifacts, discover stories from students and reveal the lasting impact educational pursuits have had on Williamson County, per a press release.
The Rosenwald Fund, which supported the efforts to build Rosenwald Schools to educate African American children across the rural, segregated South, was established through a unique partnership between Booker T. Washington (founder of the Tuskegee Institute) and philanthropist Julius Rosenwald (CEO of Sears & Roebuck). The effort has been called the most important initiative to advance Black education in the early 20th century.
Today, only 10 percent of the 5,357 schools constructed between 1917-1932 have survived, and The National Trust for Historic Preservation lists Rosenwald Schools on its 11 Most Endangered Historic Places list. Lee-Buckner is the last remaining Rosenwald School in Williamson County.
Click here for more information about the Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens project, and how to get involved.
Anyone with personal experiences or historical artifacts tied to any Rosenwald School is encouraged to contact Rachael Finch, senior director of Education and Preservation at [email protected] or 615-591-8500.
