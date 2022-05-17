Studio Bank says it is bringing its "unique blend of personal service and sophisticated technology" to Williamson County with a corporate office and retail branch in Franklin slated for an opening between June and July of this year, per a release.
The new office, which the bank is calling an “HQ2”, will be led by Studio Bank Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron Dorn, who will maintain executive offices in both the Nashville and Franklin locations. Studio Bank’s HQ2 is in the McEwen Building at 1550 West McEwen Drive in Franklin.
“The role that a local bank plays within a community is critically important," Dorn said. "Since our inception, we have always sought to offer the sophistication of a big bank and the personal service level of a local bank. Williamson County has also always been a part of the Studio Bank journey, with our founders, team members and clients here since the bank’s earliest formation. We look forward to continuing to serve creators from our new location in Franklin."
In addition to a retail branch, the more than 10,000-square-foot office will be home to a team of commercial bankers, operations team members and executives to serve Williamson County clients, per the release. The bank will continue to focus on the lines of business in which the bank currently specializes, while adding commercial expertise in medical and dental practice banking. The office will initially be staffed by approximately 35 banking professionals including commercial, retail, and mortgage bankers.
Dorn said the bank’s staff has deep ties in Williamson County and an existing client base here that will grow with the new office.
“We are investing in Williamson County because it is our home, and it is a vibrant community that continues to play an integral part in the culture, prosperity, and business ecosystem of Middle Tennessee," he explained. "We are stepping up our existing services with a physical location and executive support to fill a need that we know exists."
Studio Bank, founded in 2018, was the first true de novo bank in the Greater Nashville area in over 12 years. The release says it has outpaced the historic growth rate of past Nashville-based de novo banks by achieving profitability in its second full year of operation and has $662 million in assets as of March 31, 2022.
