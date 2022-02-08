Studio Tenn will have to cancel the opening of its 2022 slate due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The theater company shared Tuesday that the upcoming performances of its musical review "The Aretha Legacy" have been cancelled because six of the seven lead cast members in the show have come down with COVID-19.
Shows were slated from Feb. 10-20.
"The virus and its variants continue to impact our industry, and Studio Tenn is not immune. Because six out of seven of our cast members have contracted the virus, 'The Aretha Legacy' ... will no longer be part of Studio Tenn’s current season. We are making the difficult decision not to move forward with the production at this time," a release from the company reads.
"While we hope to present this exciting show to you in the future, we currently don’t have a scheduled date for this production. Ticketmaster will automatically refund your ticket on Thursday morning and take approximately 14 business days to complete."
Though, Studio Tenn affirms that the upcoming shows for "Love Letters" (slated for Feb. 14-15 and Feb. 21-22) are still on the schedule.
"Because COVID-19 and its variants have caused the arts community to postpone live theatre performances across the nation, Studio Tenn needs your generosity now more than ever," the release reads. "As one of our valued supporters, please consider making a donation to Studio Tenn Theatre Company today."
For more information or to donate, visit Studio Tenn's website.
