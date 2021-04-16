The Franklin-based Studio Tenn Theatre Company and the Tennessee Performing Arts Center are joining forces to present Cabaret on Stage.
The Broadway cabaret series will feature world-class performers with the audience seated and socially distanced on the stage of Nashville’s Polk Theatre alongside the performer.
Cabaret on Stage kicks off with Susan Egan May 15 and is followed by summer performances by Adam Pascal, Branden & James, and Shoshana Bean, according to a press release from Studio Tenn, a professional regional theater company.
The series concludes Sept. 4 with an Intimate Evening with Norm Lewis.
“I can’t think of a better partner to reemerge from the pandemic with than TPAC,” said Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s artistic director. “We are beyond excited about this partnership and the cabaret series.”
Performance dates are:
An Intimate Evening with Susan Egan, Saturday, May 15 | 8 p.m.
An Intimate Evening with Adam Pascal, Saturday, June 12 | 8 p.m.
An Intimate Evening with Branden & James, Saturday, July 17 | 8 p.m.
An Intimate Evening with Shoshana Bean, Saturday, August 21 | 8 p.m.
An Intimate Evening with Norm Lewis, Saturday, September 4 | 8 p.m.
Tickets for Cabaret on Stage are available at tpac.org.
TPAC’s health and safety partnership with HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health helps to ensure guests can safely return to live performances. Here are a few new safety protocols to expect when returning to TPAC:
● Patrons will be required to wear a mask at all times.
● Air filtration systems are updated to improve ventilation in public spaces.
● The center will use enhanced hygiene, sanitation, and cleaning protocols before and after the performances.
● The center will encourage social distancing in restrooms, elevator, and other public areas where appropriate.
● Touchless hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building.
● When feasible, the center will provide a touchless environment in restrooms, concessions, merchandise and box office.
