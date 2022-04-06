The circus is coming to town Saturday as Studio Tenn holds its first in-person One Night Only fundraiser in three years.
Patrick Cassidy, for one, said he is excited the big annual event is finally back in the lineup for Franklin’s professional regional theater company. As it happens, board members had announced the hiring of Cassidy as Studio Tenn’s new artistic director at the One Night Only event held in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, caused the cancellation of the 2020 fundraiser and made last year’s outing a virtual one only.
“I’m just thrilled to finally be attending and to be part of it myself,” said Cassidy, who has some 40 years of experience in theater and on Broadway as a director, producer and presenter.
Cassidy worked for a number of years in Las Vegas on the extravagant cirque shows, and it was through that involvement that he recommended the idea for a “Broadway’s Big Top” theme for this year’s One Night Only. The event will be held at Liberty Hall in The Factory at Franklin, and will feature circus performers mingling with guests during the cocktail hour, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a show inspired by Big Top musicals.
“There are so many shows that sort of fuse the circus and Broadway, and I thought that was a great theme,” Cassidy said. “The evening will be surrounded with incredible Broadway talent and circus performers as well. What could be more entertaining than the circus and Broadway?
“I know it’s going to look right, the food is fantastic, and we have a lot of special things happening during the cocktail hour. And the show itself is going to be absolutely terrific.”
Other highlights of the night include:
- Kathie Lee Gifford is being honored with a legacy award
- Gary Morris is special musical guest
- Musician Patrick Thomas will be in the role of P.T. Barnum
- Laura Osnes is one of the performers
Honorary chairs
Studio Tenn has announced longtime Franklin residents Dudley and Tyler Berry as honorary chairs of the One Night Only event.
The Berrys have been involved with numerous organizations and causes in the area for more than 30 years. Dudley has served on the Williamson Medical Foundation board and the Mercy Children’s Clinic board of directors, and she has been involved with Battle Ground Academy, Mercy Community Healthcare and the Hard Bargain Association in Franklin.
Tyler graduated from BGA and previously served as the chair of the school’s board of trustees (and served as a member of the board for several years.) He has also served in advisory and board roles for the Downtown Franklin Neighborhood Association, Mt. Hope Cemetery and the Land Trust for Tennessee.
“Studio Tenn has an incredible impact on our community — it is the light guiding the arts,” said Dudley Berry. “The level of talent, creativity and vitality it brings to Franklin is truly unparalleled for a city of our size. It enriches lives, and we are honored to support everything the team and patrons do at Studio Tenn. We are looking forward to a really fun evening.”
Lynne McAlister, development chair for Studio Tenn’s board of directors, said that the Berrys’ support and guidance have been instrumental to the company’s success and connection with the community.
“The Berrys are part of the fabric of Franklin, and their support is impactful,” McAlister said. “They are true ambassadors for Studio Tenn, providing both time and resources for our programs and initiatives. Asking them to be honorary chairs is a way of thanking them for their steadfast commitment to Studio Tenn and to Franklin.”
Click here to learn more about Studio Tenn and for details on purchasing tickets for One Night Only.
