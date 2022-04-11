There were circus performers, Broadway stars and the presentation of a legacy award to Kathie Lee Gifford.
And the icing on the cake of Studio Tenn’s One Night Only event Saturday night in Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin — more than $225,000 was raised for the Franklin theater company.
This was the first One Night Only fundraiser since 2019, with the last two thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 275 Studio Tenn enthusiasts turned out for the aptly titled “Broadway’s Big Top,” which allowed guests to mingle with circus performers, musicians and even a sloth and a ball python courtesy of the Nashville Zoo.
The lineup of stars included Laura Osnes, Gary Morris, Patrick Thomas (who also served as PT Barnum) and Piper Jones, among others. This year’s One Night Only honorary chairs were Dudley and Tyler Berry.
Patrick Cassidy, artistic director for Studio Tenn, directed the show.
The night’s biggest applause came when Gifford accepted the Studio Tenn Legacy Award. A four-time Emmy award winner who was co-host of Live with Regis and Kathie Lee and was also part of NBC’s Today show among other stops through her career, Gifford told of how life-changing her move to Franklin was 3½ years ago.
“I came from 40 years of New York City and that world of Broadway and television and commercials and films and all of that,” Gifford said from the stage. “And I think I had stopped believing that a place like Franklin could still exist. I left a culture of chaos to come here to a culture of kindness.”
From the One Night Only celebration, Studio Tenn moves on to business at hand. Its next production is Camelot May 5-15 at the Jameson Theater in the Factory. More information can be found and tickets purchased by going here.
