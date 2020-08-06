Jason Alexander, the Tony and Grammy Award winner and Emmy nominee best known for playing George Costanza in Seinfeld, will be the featured guest in Sunday’s “Studio Tenn Talks: Theater Conversations with Patrick Cassidy,” Studio Tenn’s weekly talk show that launched in July.
The show, which concludes its summer series on Sunday, is hosted by Studio Tenn Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy.
In addition to an extensive film and television career, Alexander has starred in musicals such as Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Accomplice and Fish in the Dark. He has directed multiple projects both on screen and on stage.
Cassidy is restructuring the show to include an opening guest from a local Tennessee arts institution. By doing so, he hopes to showcase how performing arts organizations are adapting during the coronavirus pandemic and continuing to spread hope and creativity. This week's local guest is Ernie Nolan, executive artistic director of Nashville Children's Theatre.
Studio Tenn is a professional regional theater company and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Franklin. Its programming centers around innovative, custom-designed presentations of classic plays and musicals as well as an original “Legacy” series of theatrical concerts celebrating the work of time-honored musicians. Learn more at studiotenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.