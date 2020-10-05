Studio Tenn Theatre Company is launching a new educational offering that will give students the opportunity to train to work and study at the professional and collegiate level, according to a press release from the Franklin theater company.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 12, it’s a six-week, pre-professional training program in all musical theater disciplines. Over the course of the program, students will build their technique in vocal performance, acting and/or musical theater dance. Students may register for one, two or all three classes, each of which will meet one day per week.
Dance classes will be held on Monday nights and led by Melissa Cassidy, an instructor and performer with experience that ranges from musical theater tours to ballet companies to over 25 years of film and television. She currently teaches with Nashville Ballet.
Acting classes will meet Tuesday evenings, and will be taught by Studio Tenn Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy, who is bringing his years of experience on Broadway, in films, and on television to Studio Tenn students.
Finally, the vocal performance class will be taught by Casey Hebbel, Studio Tenn’s director of Education and private vocal instructor.
This high-level, high-reward training program is unlike anything else offered in Middle Tennessee, according to the release. With top-notch teaching artists and a curriculum that will produce true progress, this program is an incredible next step for aspiring young professional artists.
Classes are being offered for ages 9-18 in two different levels. Each discipline meets one evening per week for six weeks from Oct. 12-Nov. 19.
For more details on class levels and times, visit studiotenn.com/education. For questions about the program, email Hebbel at [email protected].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.