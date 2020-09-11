“Studio Tenn Talks: Theater Conversations with Patrick Cassidy,” a nationally recognized virtual talk show, has released the latest fall lineup with stars including Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Debbie Gibson and more.
The weekly show has now moved from Sunday to Monday evenings, and it is viewable for free at studiotenntalks.com.
Patti LuPone, an American musical theater, film and television icon, will appear on the talk show Monday at 7 p.m. In 2008, Lupone won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Madame Rose in Broadway’s Gypsy. Currently, she is starring as Avis Amberg in Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series, Hollywood.
Studio Tenn Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy became friends with LuPone when they co-starred in Annie Get Your Gun at the Ravinia Festival, performed in an open-air venue outside of Chicago.
“I had been a longtime fan of Patti’s, and I was thrilled with the opportunity to work alongside her at the Ravinia,” Cassidy said. “We truly had the best time, and she became a dear friend. Every time I call her, she is always there for me, answering with her signature greeting, ‘Hey, doll!’
“I have such profound, deep respect for Patti in every way. Not only for her talent, but also for the way she asserts herself to preserve what the theater is all about. We’re honored to have her on the show this Monday.”
The current September-October lineup is as follows:
Monday, Sept. 14: Patti LuPone, 7 p.m.
Patti LuPone is an actress, singer, dancer and author. Some of her best-known roles include Eva Perón in the 1979 original Broadway production of Evita(Tony Award Winner), Fantine in the original London cast of Les Misérablesand Rose in Broadway’s Gypsy, for which she won her second Tony Award. TV credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Penny DreadfulPart 1 and 2 (Critics Choice nomination), American Horror Story: Coven, Glee, PBS Great Performances The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny(Grammy Award for the broadcast’s recording) and PBS’s An Evening with Patti LuPone.
Monday, Sept. 21: Chita Rivera & Lisa Mordente, 7 p.m.
Chita Rivera is dancer, actress and singer who starred in Broadway’s West Side Story,Chicago, The Rink(Tony Award Winner) and Kiss of the Spider Woman(Tony Award Winner). Rivera’s daughter, Lisa Mordente, followed her mother’s footsteps into show business and has an impressive career of her own, earning a Tony nomination for her performance in the 1982 Broadway musical Marlowe.
Monday, Sept. 28: Debbie Gibson, 7 p.m.
Debbie Gibson is a pop icon and Broadway star whose career spans more than three decades. A music prodigy, Gibson burst on the Billboard Pop Charts at the tender age of 16 with the self-penned, Only In My Dreams. After conquering the pop world with three consecutive albums and world tours, she set her sights on the theater and starred in 17 musicals in 17 years. Theater credits include Eponine in Les Miserables, Sandy in London West End’s Grease, Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy, and Cinderella in Cinderella.
Monday, Oct. 5: Michael Feinstein, 7 p.m.
Michael Feinstein is a Grammy and Emmy-nominated musician and host who has led PBS TV specials, NPR series and concerts spanning the globe. He has appeared at iconic venues such as the White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House. In addition to his outstanding career as a performer, Feinstein’s work as an educator and archivist define him as one of the most important musical forces of modern times.
Monday, Oct. 12: Adam Guettel, 7 p.m.
Adam Guettrel is a renowned composer and lyricist who has won multiple Tony and Drama Desk Awards for music and orchestration in The Light in the Piazza(2005). Most recently, he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre for To Kill a Mockingbird. Other accolades include the Stephen Sondheim Award (1990), the ASCAP New Horizons Award (1997) and the American Composers Orchestra Award (2005). He received an honorary doctorate from Lehman College in 2007.
“Studio Tenn Talks: Theater Conversations with Patrick Cassidy” can be viewed at studiotenntalks.com or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/studiotenntheatrecompany. The show is free for all viewers, and voluntary donations are accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.