Studio Tenn is hosting a Virtual Musical Variety Show, on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.
The show will replace Studio Tenn's One Night Only fall fundraising gala.
The virtual show, hosted by Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy, will feature performances from national and regional artists including Jason Graae, Megan Murphy Chambers, Patrick Thomas, Deanna Anthony and other Studio Tenn favorites. The live event can be viewed at studiotenn.com at no cost, although a $25 donation is suggested.
VIP packages are currently available for purchase at levels of $250, $750 and $1,250. Each package includes Red Pony catering, wine and Studio Tenn branded face masks.
“I’m truly amazed at the talent and dedication of our Studio Tenn family in creating this special online event,” Cassidy said. “Our team has come together like never before, proving that the joy of performing arts cannot be stopped or limited by even the most extreme circumstances. I’m proud of this musical variety show and excited to give Franklin a night of song and celebration.”
In addition to the one-hour show, the fundraiser includes an online silent auction. Vacation getaways, a guitar signed by Luke Bryan, local gift packages, Nashville Predators tickets, and house parties with Patrick Cassidy and other Studio Tenn favorites are among the auction items. Auction bidding will begin on Aug. 17 at studiotenn.com and conclude at 8 p.m. on Aug. 27.
For more information on the Virtual Musical Variety Show, as well as Studio Tenn’s virtual educational program and weekly talk show series, visit studiotenn.com.
