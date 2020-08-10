The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a one-night cabaret-style show presented by Studio Tenn at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center Saturday, Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m.
Tony-nominated actor Adam Pascal will perform in “So Far,” an acoustic retrospective. Showtime is 7 p.m., with lobby and house doors opening at 6:30. Tickets are $55.
Theater operations and seating will be limited to meet social distancing requirements. Tickets and additional information are available at www.wcpactn.com.
In 1996, Adam Pascal tried out for the off-Broadway production of “Rent,” landing the role of Roger Davis. Pascal was nominated for a Tony Award as Best Actor (Musical), and won a Drama League and Obie award for his performance. The show became a worldwide success and one of the longest-running shows in history. He reprised the role of Roger in both the movie version in 2005 and “Rent the Broadway” tour in 2009.
Pascal's credits include Radames in the Elton John musical “Aida” (Drama League award), the emcee in “Cabaret” at Studio 54 and Freddie Trumper in the musical "Chess,” alongside Josh Groban and Idina Menzel at The Royal Albert Hall in London.
Additional Broadway credits include Huey Calhoun in “Memphis,” Billy Flynn in “Chicago” and Edward Lewis in “Pretty Woman.” He starred as Shakespeare in the first national tour of “Something Rotten” and Harold Hill in the 5 Star Theatrical’s production of “The Music Man.”
The Performing Arts Center is located at 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.
