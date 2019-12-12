The Brentwood Library’s Harry Potter Alliance chapter is taking submissions of both physical art and musical talent for the Art Tournament at Tri-Band Tournament at the 2020 Yule Ball.
Every year the HPA holds the Yule Ball at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library but last year marked the first time that the art shows were incorporated in the festivities.
ART TOURNAMENT
Physical art submissions must be created by a Brentwood resident with 2D pieces no larger than 20-by-24 inches and 3D pieces no larger than 12-by-12-by 12 inches.
The art work must be suitable for all audiences, and must reflect the following quote spoken by Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore in J.K. Rowling’s 2000 novel, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
“It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be.”
Submissions for physical art will be accepted from Jan. 20 to Jan. 31 and must be dropped off at the library circulation desk.
The grand prize for the art tournament is $100.
Art must be picked up between Feb. 14 and 29.
TRI-BAND TOURNAMENT
Submissions for the Tri-Band Tournament should be made by way of an unedited 3 to 4 song video that is uploaded to YouTube with a link emailed to poppy.krump@brentwood.gov.
Songs must be family friendly, and one member must be a resident of the City of Brentwood.
The Tri-Band Tournament is open to anyone aged 11 to 19 and solo acts are permitted.
Bands must have their own equipment and be available to perform on the day of the Yule Ball.
Submissions to the Sri-Band Tournament are due by Jan. 7, and previous winners are not eligible.
The grand prize for the Tri-Band Tournament will be the opportunity to perform as the opening act at the 2020 Brentwood Summer Concert Series.
Tip jars and mech sales are prohibited.
The Yule Ball will be held on Feb. 1, 2020 at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
Tickets for the free, all-ages event will be $10 for a single with or wizard ticket and $30 for a family ticket.
Proceeds raised will benefit Gentry's Educational Foundation, which according to their official Facebook page, is a grassroots movement created to offer children in Franklin, TN the opportunity to enrich their lives through education and mentoring.
Learn more about Gentry's Educational Foundation here. Learn more about the Harry Potter Alliance here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.