Williamson Inc. will be hosting its annual business luncheon that features the State of the County address, and President and CEO Matt Largen said he is expecting to hear mostly positive news.
As he has done every year since he became mayor of Williamson County, Rogers Anderson will deliver the annual State of the County address, with this year’s being held Tuesday, July 19, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs. Presented by Williamson Medical Center, the business luncheon is expected to see more than 400 business leaders.
“We're looking forward to the mayor’s State of the County address,” Largen told the Home Page. “We know it's been a challenging couple of years, but through his leadership Williamson County has managed through the pandemic better than almost every county in Tennessee. I really believe it's thanks to Rogers’ leadership and pulling in our elected officials and the business community together that has allowed us not just to survive but actually thrive.
“That’s especially true for our small-business community throughout the pandemic.”
Anderson’s address will give an overview of how the county is performing on economic indicators such as financial health, education, public safety, transportation, job growth and employment, and capital investments. He will also outline the county’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Attendees will learn more about the many departments that keep Williamson County running and the recent and future projects around the county and how they will serve to positively impact the community.
Rogers will provide an update on how things are going from that standpoint.
“I'm looking forward to his conversation, looking forward to learning about the different aspects of the county," Largen added. "We're always thrilled to welcome Rogers and his family during his annual State of the County address.”
Luncheon tickets are $85 for members, $100 for non-members, and may be purchased at williamsonchamber.com. Those interested in sponsoring this event or purchasing a table for your organization, reach out to Cortni Beardsley at [email protected].
