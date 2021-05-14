Just in time for summer, I Love Juice Bar has launched three limited-edition smoothie flavors, combining some of its most popular flavor profiles into colorful novelties, available now through Aug. 8.
Rachel Layton, managing partner of I Love Juice Bar, said Summertime Smoothies have become an annual menu feature of the dairy-free health food brand.
“We first launched this concept in 2018, and Summertime Smoothies continue to be some of our most popular items each year,” Layton said in a press release. “Last year’s run was particularly meaningful, as we were in the depths of the pandemic and still saw our guests rally around Juice Bar and support our business so well.
“Our summertime smoothies are nostalgic and special -- whether they remind someone of an old Juice Bar favorite or a special childhood treat -- and we believe that’s why they work. They just taste like summertime.”
This year’s flavors include Coconut Pitaya, Tropical Blue and Citrus Sunshine, each available in a 16- or 24-ounce portion. The smoothies feature a visually appealing half-and-half blend of two smoothies made with I Love Juice Bar’s signature fresh fruits and veggies and superfoods like blue majik spirulina and pitaya.
Bright in color and in flavor, Coconut Pitaya has apple juice, lemon, coconut cream and pineapple in its base, topped with pitaya powder and beet juice for a blend that’s sweet and refreshing with added health benefits from the magnesium-rich pitaya powder.
Tropical Blue gets its name — and its hue — from blue majik and blueberries atop a base of apple juice, lemon, mint and pineapple. True to its description, it’s light, summery, and low-calorie with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory and energizing properties from the blue-ingredient blend.
Citrus Sunshine — reminiscent of Juice Bar’s Orange You Smooth and Mint to Be smoothies that were retired earlier this year — is the most savory of the bunch, including ginger, mango and carrot for a hearty helping of fruits and veggies that’s described as “sunshine in a cup.”
Summertime smoothies are available nationally at all I Love Juice Bar locations, including those in Williamson County: Fifth Avenue in downtown Franklin, Carothers Crossing in Franklin, Brentwood and Spring Hill.
Go to www.ilovejuicebar.com to learn more.
