When John Carter Jr. played at Summit, he helped a new basketball program get off the ground.
Now he’s helped Navy get off to its best start in 74 years.
The Midshipmen are 10-2 overall and first in the Patriot League at 7-1. It’s their best start since 1946-47.
Carter is Navy’s second-leading scorer, averaging 10.9 points per game with a team-high 21 3-pointers.
“It’s a great thing going on,” Carter said. “It’s a testament to how hard we work and how much we have to sacrifice in this COVID environment. We all believe in each other.”
Carter has been a steady performer for the Midshipmen, whose nine-game winning streak ended with an overtime loss to Army on Sunday.
“Defensively, he’s really improved,” Navy coach Ed DeChellis said. “He’s a really good help defender, on-ball defender, takes charges, good defensive rebounder. People got to guard him on the perimeter because he is a really good shooter.”
One of Carter’s best games this season came when he scored 20 points in a 78-71 win at Georgetown on Dec. 1 for Navy’s first victory over the Hoyas since 1977.
“He made shots and he was a really hard guy to guard for Georgetown,” DeChellis said. “I think that’s the game this year that stands out the most for him in terms of his performance. He’s a mainstay out there and you know what he’s going to do night in, night out, and that’s comforting to have.”
Point guard Cam Davis, Navy’s leading scorer at 17.5 ppg, and Carter combine to form one of the Patriot League’s top backcourts.
Carter missed most of the last two games after spraining his right ankle during warmups before a win over Army last Saturday.
“I tried to play,” Carter said. “It just didn’t feel right. I went up for a layup and landed on one of my teammates’ foot. Freak accident.”
Carter hopes to return for this Saturday’s game against Loyola, Maryland, (0-4, 0-2).
Carter, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, is a third-year starter with the Mids. He attended Navy Prep School for a year before arriving in Annapolis, Md.
“I came into a great situation,” Carter said. “They needed another wing who could shoot the ball and create for themselves. I just kind of came in and showed that I could do that and ever since I just try to keep getting better every day.”
The Patriot League changed its schedule format to weekend conference doubleheaders to keep teams safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 423,000 Americans during the past year.
“It’s just to mitigate us traveling as much during the week, staying in hotels overnight,” Carter said. “The first weekend was different, but ever since it’s kind of like the rhythm now. We have it down pat, know what to expect.”
When league schools are far away from each other, the doubleheaders are played at the same arena. But when they’re close in proximity, the games are home and away.
“So we’ve had to play at home on a Saturday and then get on the bus and drive 3-1/2 hours to play our next game against the same team, so that’s a challenge,” DeChellis said. “You peel yourself off the bus after a 3-1/2-hour bus ride and you’ve got to play, and then turn around and bus back home. That’s a long day.”
Carter hopes the pandemic format will help the Mids in the postseason tournament when games are close together.
“I think it’s great preparation for us,” Carter said. “When the tournament comes, we’re going to be playing back-to-back days so might as well practice now and get ready for it.”
Carter made an early impact at Navy when he erupted for a career-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers, during his freshman season in a win over archrival Army. He calls it his marquee game.
“It was just one of those moments in games where someone needed to step up because it’s such a big-time game,” Carter said. “I just had it going that night. That was just one of those games where I was just in the zone.”
DeChellis said that game gave Carter a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.
The Navy coach hopes to see improvement in Carter’s passing and leadership in the future.
“Passing, that’s a skill that’s hard to develop because it’s hard to make those quick decisions, but he’s gotten much better at that,” DeChellis said. “He’s led by his work ethic, which is a tremendous thing, but I want him to be more vocal on the practice court and the locker room.”
Carter hopes to advance to flight school in Pensacola, Fla., after graduating from Navy. He could become a pilot or a naval flight officer.
His younger brother, Tai, a Class 5A Mr. Football finalist at Summit in 2017, is a cornerback at Tennessee Tech.
Carter was the first Summit player to reach the 1,000 career points milestone, finishing with 1,894.
He holds the school career record for rebounds and steals and is second in assists.
“He was a great player for us,” said Josh Goodwin, who coached Carter at Summit. “He was a guy that we relied on every night in terms of his abilities, but also his leadership and toughness.”
Carter’s leadership and toughness willed the Spartans to a 23-7 record and the Region 6-AAA semifinals his senior year in 2017, the sixth season in school history. He was the District 11-AAA MVP that season.
“He was really the guy who was probably more responsible for building that program up from where it started,” said Goodwin, now a real estate salesman.
Navy was the main college that recruited Carter at Summit.
“I thought he was undervalued coming out of high school,” said Goodwin, a former Belmont guard. “We tried to get a lot of different colleges to jump on his bandwagon and for whatever reason, whether they had guys higher on their list or they didn’t need that position. I thought that he was a guy that fit into several programs that would have been a difference-maker right away at just about any of the area schools.”
Goodwin believes part of the reason was Summit’s status as a relatively new program without a history of college prospects.
Carter’s toughness laid the foundation for his future success.
“Pretty early in our season his senior year, he sprained his ankle – a high-grade ankle sprain,” Goodwin said. “One opinion we got was he was done for the season and that was kind of a death blow for us.”
Carter suffered the injury on the last play of regulation in a 76-71 overtime win at archrival Independence.
He scored a season-high 30 points, including a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in regulation that sent the game into OT.
“He played the rest of the game and then couldn’t walk to the bus after the game,” Goodwin said.
Summit’s trainers considered some experimental treatments and Carter worked hard to rehab his left ankle.
“He was only out for, I think, three days,” Goodwin said. “It pretty much went from three months to three days. And I know he hurt the rest of the year and it slowed him down some, but he never leaned on that as an excuse. He never gave up on his teammates and I think that example in itself just really encompassed who he is as a person and why people will follow him, and he’ll continue to be a great leader.”
So don’t be surprised if Carter makes a quick recovery from his latest ankle sprain.
“The plan is, or the hope is, that I’ll be back for this weekend’s game, but we’ll kind of see,” Carter said on Monday. “I’m still really not able to put much pressure on it walking without a boot. But I’m getting better each day.
“Whenever I come back, that’s when I come back. I trust my guys. I’d love to have myself out on the floor, but they’ll play well without me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.