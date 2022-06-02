Franklin-based Summit BHC, a behavioral health and addiction treatment manager, has named Clay Phillips as its senior vice president of strategy and managed care.
Most recently, Phillips worked at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, focusing on value-based contracts and performance programs, including implementing new care delivery models and alternative payment programs. He was with the company for 15 years overall. Before making the transition to health care, Phillips was an attorney whose practice focused on health care law, insurance regulation and government relations.
“Clay’s deep knowledge of payer and governmental systems and his experience in healthcare innovation and value-based contracting will help Summit continue to lead in the behavioral healthcare space,” said Brent Turner, CEO of Summit, in a press release “We are thrilled to have him on board as we grow our footprint throughout the country.”
The company has seen a number of changes to its executive team in the past few years, including a new COO and CEO. A number of the new hires came to Summit from competitor Acadia.
Summit acquired seven more psychiatric hospitals earlier this year and was bought by Patient Square Capital in September. The company owns and operates 31 inpatient facilities nationally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.