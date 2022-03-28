Summit BHC announced Monday it named Acadia Healthcare’s Dwight A. Lacy as its new chief operating officer.
Headquartered in the Inc. 5000 rapid-growth segment of Cool Springs, Summit Behavioral Healthcare will put Lacy in the office previously occupied by Jeff Barnett, who is transitioning to lead the company’s new transformation and growth strategy initiatives.
“I am honored and extremely pleased to welcome Dwight to our team at Summit. His deep experience combined with his passion for what we do in behavioral healthcare make him a perfect addition and great fit,” said Brent Turner, Summit CEO. “We are confident that he will successfully g"ide our operations through the next stage of rapid growth.”
With over two decades of experience in C-suite roles, Lacy comes from having just served as group president for Acadia Healthcare where he oversaw the operations of 40 facilities across mostly the western United States. Before that, he served as the regional vice president at Universal Health Services.
Relatedly, the Franklin-based addiction treatment provider similarly lured two executives from Acadia Healthcare to its team back in October. Then Acadia’s chief strategy officer Andy Tanner and chief human resources officer Kim Brady — both former coworkers of Turner — joined Summit as the second and third executives to announce departures from Acadia after CEO Debbie Osteen, whose tenure with Acadia has since been extended to the end of this month on Thursday. Turner also formerly served as president of Acadia.
Lacy brings a healthcare administration MBA from Florida Tech University and sits on the board of the National Association of Behavioral Health — one of many healthcare continuum organizations in which he holds membership like the American College of Healthcare Executives, Healthcare Financial Management Association and Medical Group Managers Association.
“I’m excited and humbled to assist Summit in its new direction and rapid growth,” said Lacy. “Summit’s focus on being the industry leader related to patient outcomes and employee satisfaction will ensure our success and longevity in behavioral healthcare.
"I also look forward to augmenting Summit’s growth trajectory with the addition of both outpatient expansion and a focus of building a telehealth platform to meet the continued demand for these services across the country. Summit has an excellent reputation as a leader in the field of behavioral and mental healthcare, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Summit operates one of the foremost behavioral health hospital systems in the U.S. The company’s treatment services target psychiatric and substance use disorder at its 32 freestanding facilities across 19 states. Its leadership consists of senior executives with several decades of combined experience in behavioral healthcare.
