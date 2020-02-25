It was the finals game that wasn't meant to be, at least not yet.
Many thought a Brentwood/Summit district matchup would come a game later than it did, as they were the two best teams to come out of the 11-AAA boys district this year.
But both teams got bumped in the district semis and met for a consolation match Monday evening at Independence to see who would get higher seeding for the upcoming region tournament.
Summit would wind up getting this one 56-41, giving them third in the 11-AAA tournament and a three seed in this weekend's region tournament.
"It's kind of like being a bridesmaid," Summit head coach Jim Fey said of playing in the consolation game. "Nobody wants to be a bridesmaid. We didn't want to be a consolation team. We didn't feel like we were a consolation team. I'm sure Brentwood definitely didn't feel like they were a consolation team either, and it is tough to get back up.
"But, as I've said all year long, I've got a bunch of winners, and these kids are winners. They want to compete, and they know we played poorly on Saturday."
Summit started out hot in the game and never looked back. They lead 31-14 at the half and kept that momentum going into the second.
The Bruins picked up the pace in the second half but could never close the gap enough to make it close.
"We found a way to compete against Brentwood the last time we played them," Fey said. "It's always good to get a win against Brentwood because they have such a strong program, and they've been successful for so long."
Tre Carlton led Summit with 22, while Destin Wade wasn't far behind with 18.
Brentwood saw Evan Drennan lead in scoring with 11. The post player has been a driving force for the Bruins down the stretch.
"What's amazing is, yes, he's a talented basketball player, but he's like 20 times better a person," Shirley said of Drennan.
"He's just the kind of person you want to be around...he's a great example where he played behind a very talented post last year in Ben Mills and bided his time. And he competed every single day against Ben...he has had a tremendous season."
Both teams will head on the road Friday night to try and reach the Region 6-AAA semis at Overton High School next week.
Brentwood will head to 12-AAA winner McGavock Saturday night at 7 p.m., while Summit will travel to Cane Ridge at the same time.
Brentwood and Summit could very well face each other again in the region finals if all shakes out for that result.
Fey has experience with this district, having just come from East Nashville.
"Hopefully my experience kind of competing against pretty much all of these teams that are in this tournament will pay some dividends for me in the long run," Fey said.
