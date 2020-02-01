The Summit Spartans boys basketball team ended the district unbeaten streak of the Brentwood Bruins with a victory on the road Friday night 48-45.
“It is important to show that everyone can be beaten,” said Summit head coach Jim Fey. “We have the most balanced district right now. You just don’t know what will happen in this district.”
“Our team is really good because we follow what the coach says,” said sophomore Keaten Wade. “We played good defense and were able to hit free throws.”
“I think Summit is one of the most athletic teams around,” said Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley. “We knew we would have to fight for everything we got. I am just proud of my young men for showing character. When we got down, we kept clawing back.”
In the first quarter, the Spartans collected an early lead with the long range shooting of sophomore Keaten Wade and junior Konata Werts to start out strong 17-13.
Summit continued the momentum from behind the arc before halftime with contributions from Keaten Wade and junior Caleb Jolly to stretch their lead 26-19.
In the third quarter, the Spartans were able to hold the line with points in the paint by sophomore Destin Wade and long-range missiles from behind the arc by Tre Carlson to lead 35-28.
Brentwood charged back in the fourth quarter, but came up just short. The Spartans remained calm and steady, sealing the victory from the free throw line 48-45.
Keaten Wade led all scorers with 14 points. Carlson also had double figures in the game with 12.
“We just passed the ball around and tried to get it inside first,” said Keaten Wade. “I kicked it out to him (Carlson) on a couple of passes and was able to get him going.”
Brentwood’s leading scorer was junior John Windley with 12 points.
“The guy that defended Windley is one of the top defenders in the county,” said Coach Shirley. “John worked really hard, kept his cool, and made plays against number 4 (Jolly), a really tough defender."
Bruins junior Macen Redner had double figures with 11 points and senior Evan Drennan tallied ten.
Brentwood will face Page at home next Tuesday.
“It will be another tough week,” said Coach Shirley. “Page has won a couple of games in a row and has a good coach.”
Summit will face Ravenwood at home.
“Our expectation is always to win,” said Coach Fey. “When you have that mindset, it makes it easier to get the job done. We are not going to win every night, but if we don’t expect to win, it is going to be a struggle.”
