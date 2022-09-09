The Summit High School Spartans got burned early and often by the Blackman High School Blaze in a 54-21 rout Friday night.
The Blaze scored quickly against the young Spartans and would put them down 34-0, forcing a running clock with 31 seconds left to go in the second quarter. That's when University of California commit Ben Marshall found the end zone for one of his three touchdowns on the evening. The Blaze smoked the Summit defense for 563 yards in the first half. The Spartans gained just 88.
Blackman finished the game with 711 yards of total offense to Summit’s 291.
Summit mustered a few forays into Blackman territory in the first half, but Blackman thwarted them each time.
After the hot start, the Blaze cooled off just a bit in the second quarter when the Spartans forced three turnovers, all in the red zone, including two spectacular interceptions by defensive back Aden Byrd. Unfortunately, Summit failed to turn those into any points.
The Spartans played much better in the second half, albeit against backups. Senior quarterback Austin Harvey orchestrated a 59-yard drive, which culminated in a touchdown to Byrd. He would finish the game with three catches for 29 yards and the score to go along with his two interceptions.
Blackman answered quickly with a 24-yard touchdown run to make the score 41-7.
Harvey found sophomore tight end Pryor Browning on the next drive to stop the running clock again and make the score 41-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Josh Jenkins would add another score from 65 yards out for the Spartans to finish a nine-play drive to make the score 48-21, before Marshall would score again to give Blackman the final margin.
Marshall finished the game with touchdowns of 97 (rushing), 73 and 46 yards. His teammate and Mississippi State commit Justin Brown had seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Blackman quarterback Jack Reisner finished the contest 17-23 for 323 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Harvey finished the game 14-21 for 228 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 40 yards rushing to lead the team. Jenkins finished with 117 yards on five catches and the touchdown to lead Summit’s receiving corps.
This contest marked the first of five-straight road outings for the Spartans, who fall to 1-3 on the season. The Spartans will travel to 3-1 Centennial High School next week, as they look to get back into region play and try to bounce back from a disappointing performance.
