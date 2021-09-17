The Summit High School Spartans remained perfect on the season after a convincing homecoming win over Centennial High School, 36–0.
After scoring just once in the first quarter, the Spartans (4-0, 2-0 in Region 7-6A) offense exploded with a 28-point second quarter. Running back/outside linebacker Keaten Wade almost bookended the quarter with two short rushing touchdowns, the second as time expired.
His twin brother Destin Wade provided a 19-yard touchdown pass to Brady Pierce, and an absolute highlight reel run of 40 yards for a score in between to send the Cougars home early Friday night.
“[Destin] Wade made some plays, he made some plays when they needed him to,” Cougars head coach Matt Kriesky sad. “He is a great player. We, unfortunately, were on the bad end of the plays that he made.”
Wade’s 40-yard TD run, on which he eluded multiple defenders and broke several tackles, made it 29–0 and followed an even longer run he made that was called back after a block in the back penalty.
Destin Wade finished the evening with 8-11 for 117 yards and one touchdown through the air. He had eight rushes for 109 yards and a single score on the ground in one half of work.
Pierce led the Spartans receivers with four receptions, 74 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a pass to Brandon King on the two-point conversion following the opening score.
Wade’s brother, and fellow University of Kentucky commit, Keaten had the two scores rushing, but junior Dominick Hollis led the way on the ground with seven rushes for 127 yards and the opening score of the game in the first quarter.
The Spartans were able to contain the Cougars biggest offensive threat, Josh Forsee, holding him to just 10 yards on six carries. Forsee had 71 carries for 535 yards and nine touchdowns coming into the contest.
Kriesky, whose team is 3-0 in non-region games, but 0-2 in region games after Friday night’s loss, said his teams got to find a way to have success in those games within the region.
“In these region games, we have got to find a way to put together a complete game with offense, defense and special teams," he said. “We struggled a little bit offensively tonight. We turned the ball over on special teams. We cannot make this type of mistakes and do these types of things in region play.”
The special teams turnover resulted in the final score of the game. Keaten Wade’s second score from four yards out to end the half.
Kriesky said he thought the team played better than it did its first region matchup against Independence High School, a 35–0 defeat. Though, he said they will look to do better against their crosstown rival, Franklin High School, on Oct.1 after they face former region foe Dickson County High School next week.
Summit will face Beech High School next week at home before facing fellow undefeated region foe Ravenwood on Oct. 1 in a game that could determine the region winner.
