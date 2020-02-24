Summit High School's girls basketball team is in the midst of some firsts.
The Lady Spartans are in the first year under veteran coach John Wild and they're off to the first region tournament of his tenure.
The team got a 42-34 win over Ravenwood in the 11-AAA district consolation game Monday night at Independence, which sets Summit up a third-place finish in the district and a 3-seed in the upcoming region tourney.
"We are beyond excited," Lady Spartans standout Taylor Penning said of the moment. "It's been a huge deal, especially to us seniors."
"It makes me feel really proud of our team," senior Marli Anderson, who led the team in scoring with 16. "My four years here, I've never been to this point.
"It's really just an honor to be leading this group of girls and to be playing for Coach Wild. I think we've got a really good chance of doing something special."
Wild said he felt Monday night's win was more representative of the kind of ball Summit wants to play.
"Tonight was just about getting back to doing the little things right," Wild said. "I thought, for the most part, we protected the ball a little bit better. I thought, for the most part, we rebounded.
"Looking forward to the region tournament, we're going to have to do those things before we even think about trying to defend somebody or attack somebody."
The Lady Spartans have faced long odds to get to this point, particularly with missing starter and post presence Ellie Colson for a good portion of the season.
"We've had a lot of adversity, I think everybody knows that," Wild said. "Ellie misses most of the year, Emma Kate [Bratton] misses a month, Ellie comes back and misses [with] the flu for two or three games. We've got to juggle kids around to different spots that probably they weren't going to be in. We've got to have some younger kids [get] some more minutes.
"I think they've responded really well. They've been resilient. ... I don't think we've ever had a bad practice. I don't think they ever lost focus. I don't think they ever stopped believing. When you have a team do that, it means a lot. It really does. ... Going through all that adversity has helped us."
The Lady Spartans (15-13, 7-9) will face the loser of Cane Ridge and Hillsboro on the road Friday night at 7 p.m. in the first round of the region tourney.
That game will be decided Tuesday night as the 12-AA tourney winds down.
Reghan Grimes led Ravenwood (13-15, 8-8) with 18 in the contest.
They leave the 11-AAA tournament as the fourth seed.
"Moving onto region, we're getting new life on Friday, and we're really excited about that, to get a chance to keep our season going," Lady Raptors head coach Andrew James said.
They'll face the Cane Ridge/Hillsboro winner on the road Friday night at 7 p.m.
EDIT: The original story said this was the team's first-ever region appearance, which has since been corrected.
