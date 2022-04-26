Fresh off a career outing in Vanderbilt’s 10-0 win over Kentucky on Friday, Commodore pitcher Chris McElvain was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week.
McElvain, a former Summit High star, threw seven no-hit innings, striking out nine and walking three on 104 pitches as Vanderbilt no-hit the Wildcats. His nine punchouts were a career best in conference play.
It was McElvain’s fourth start this year allowing zero earned runs and his third allowing two or fewer hits.
Christian Little finished the no-no, striking out four batters over two innings of relief. It was Vanderbilt’s first combined no-hitter since 2003 when Jensen Lewis, Nick Pilkington, John Scott and Matt Buschmann no-hit Western Kentucky.
"You can play this game for a long period of time and never be involved in a no-hitter," Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin told 94.9-FM. "What a turnaround for McElvain from [last] week to the next."
Vanderbilt’s last no-hitter came in March 2021 when Jack Leiter struck out 16 South Carolina batters in a dominant 5-0 win at Hawkins Field.
McElvain ranks second on the team in wins (five) and strikeouts (67), and he leads the ‘Dores with 53.2 innings pitched. His 3.52 ERA ranks second on the team for VU pitchers with eight or more starts.
