The weather may be turning cool, but that did not keep the Summit Lady Spartans volleyball team (14-3, 8-1) and the Ravenwood Lady Raptors (9-6, 5-4) from playing in a heated match in five sets.
Summit won 3-2, keeping pace at the top of the division Tuesday night at Ravenwood (25-16, 25-18, 27-25, 25-19, 15-13).
“We needed to stay calm and not try to overplay,” said Summit head coach Warne Riker. “We managed to prevail by keeping our momentum alive and kept working what we know how to do.”
In the first set, Summit unleashed a strong attack with kills by seniors Emily Jordan, Rebekah Frey, and Destiny Cherry to take the frame 25-16.
The Lady Spartans continued to catch fire by the triple threat of Jordan, Frey and Cherry, along with the contributions of juniors Riley Golias and Isabelle (Izzy) Mason to take the second set 25-18.
“It (the effort) is all the way around. When we get out of system, the ball is usually going to Rebekah or Destiny, and we can rely heavily on them to place the ball onto the court,” said Coach Riker. “It is not all on their shoulders with Emily and Izzy hitting as well. ”
Ravenwood stormed back in the third set with an onslaught of kills by Dawson, junior Tanya Sichling and junior Ali Mullendore to take the frame in extra points 27-25.
“We like to tell each other to be big at the net,” said Ravenwood senior Kelsey Dawson. “Whenever we are down, we just tell them, breathe and keep the energy up, because that helps us fight through.”
The rally continued for the Lady Raptors with the trifecta of Dawson, Sichling and Mullendore surging, along with key plays in the attack by senior Calli Riggs and junior Ellie Kimpel to win the fourth set 25-19.
In the last set, the Lady Spartans held on for a nail-biting finish to the frame, with the last of 19 total kills for Cherry winning the frame 15-13 and the match 3-2.
Kelsie Dawson led the Lady Raptors in kills with 16.
Ravenwood will travel on the road to Independence Thursday night.
“I hope we come into the game with an open mindset and a lot of energy to fight through and win,” said Dawson.
Summit will have a home match with Centennial on Thursday night.
“I want to see consistency,” said Coach Riker. “Centennial seems to always have our number. I hope we can play within ourselves.”
