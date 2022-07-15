The 2022 MLB Draft is set to begin this weekend. The 20-round affair, totaling 616 picks, will get underway on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Several players with local ties are set to potentially be chosen in this year's edition, including a number of college standouts and some high school alums from the area as well.
Let's take a look at which Nashville-area prospects to watch out for this weekend. All rankings reflect MLB.com's Top 250 Prospects list.
Vanderbilt
Kumar Rocker | RHP | 38
Spencer Jones | OF | 51
Dominic Keegan | 1B/C | 97
Chris McElvain | RHP | 231 | Summit
Carter Young | SS | 237
Jack Bulger | C
Brett Hansen | LHP
Tate Kolwyck | 2B
Nick Maldonado | RHP
Grayson Moore | RHP
Parker Noland | 3B
Thomas Schultz | RHP
Despite going 10th overall to the New York Mets during the 2021 draft, Rocker is expected to be drafted for the third time in his career on Sunday. The son of College Football Hall of Fame member Tracy Rocker was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 38th round before he even stepped foot onto Hawkins Field.
Despite an impressive career with the 'Dores, Rocker went unsigned last season due to what the Mets deemed "troubling post-draft reports on the condition of his pitching arm."
Now, after spending some time with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the Frontier League this spring, scouts don't know what to do with him. Mock drafts have Rocker pegged everywhere from the top-20 to the 60s.
Jones, like Rocker, was once seen as a high-level draft prospect. But, after an elbow fracture, a torn UCL, and Tommy John surgery, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound outfielder is hovering around the 50s.
Keegan, who was drafted in the 19th round by the New York Yankees last season, also overcame a major medical scare of his own. The utility man had surgery to remove a rib in 2019 after it was discovered the rib and a muscle had pinched a vein shut causing a blood clot.
Also look out for McElvain, a Summit alum, who earned SEC Pitcher of the Week honors this season after no-hitting Kentucky.
Tennessee
Jordan Beck | OF | 23
Blade Tidwell | RHP | 27
Drew Gilbert | OF | 32
Ben Joyce | RHP | 112
Trey Lipscomb | 3B | 136
Joel Ortega | 2B | 222
Will Mabrey LHP | 250
Seth Halvorsen | RHP
The Vols have a whopping seven players listed in the MLB Top 250 list, more than any other program, after the team's historically great regular season.
Beck is the highest rated prospect of anyone from the state. The junior has been mocked inside the top-20 by multiple prognosticators after an All-Region performance this season.
Other Local College Alums
Jack Alexander | C | Austin Peay
Jason Hinchman | 1B | Tennessee Tech
Guy Lipscomb | OF | Belmont | Franklin
Malik Williams | 1B | Lipscomb
No other local college alumni are ranked in the Top-250, but Lipscomb, a former Franklin star and an All-American at Belmont, is ranked just outside at 267 by Prospects Live's team of experts.
Other Local High School Alums
Zane Denton | 3B | Alabama | Ravenwood
Haven Mangrum | OF | Columbia State | Beech
Although not ranked in the MLB's Top 250, Denton, who recently transferred to Tennessee, is ranked at 239 by Prospects Live
