Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records has expanded its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, into Franklin.
Through a partnership with Franklin Junction, a restaurant e-commerce growth platform, consumers in Franklin will be able to order Sun Diner from major delivery platforms, including UberEats and DoorDash.
The diner offers a blend of fresh and traditional Southern favorites, including such iconic dishes as Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles, Love Me Tenders, and The King’s Peanut Butter, Bacon and Banana Monte Cristo, for pick-up and delivery from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The Franklin Host Kitchen is the inaugural location and the first of many that Sun Records and Franklin Junction plan to open throughout the U.S.
Franklin Junction’s Host Kitchen experts have "successfully interpreted the iconic record label’s spirit through a diner menu that is replicable and scalable on a national level, without losing quality or tradition of the beloved dishes inspired by rock legends," says a press release.
“We’re excited to help Sun Records bring their spirit and flavors to new audiences across the country, beginning with our inaugural location in Franklin,” Franklin Junction co-founder and CEO Rishi Nigam said in a press release. “I’m very proud of the team’s work in translating the concept beyond a single iconic location, and setting it up for expansion into neighborhoods all over the globe.”
With every Sun Diner order from the Franklin Host Kitchen, customers can post on social media with the hashtag #Sun70 to win an exclusive 70th anniversary vinyl, limited-edition inventory releases or custom made grab bags. For the first time ever, according to the release, Tennesseans can enjoy their favorite Sun Diner classics from the comfort of their own home, while listening to a custom-made Sun Records playlist that will be available on a QR code in every order.
“As the stewards of the Sun Records brand, our goal was to find unique and interesting ways to widen the Sun audience and introduce these legendary songs to a new generation of fans,” said Sam Sklover, director of Marketing & Brand Partnerships. “Our partnership with Franklin Junction will do just that — and more.
“Bringing our Sun Diner property nationwide will allow folks to experience the music and food of Tennessee together in an authentic way. We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the label’s 70th anniversary, and the Franklin Junction team have helped make this possible in a huge way.”
Click here for more information on Franklin Junction.
