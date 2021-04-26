The Battle of Franklin Trust is slated to host its annual Sunset Concert Series starting June 27.
The events are a family-friendly, summer tradition providing outdoor concerts on the east lawn of Carnton. This year’s schedule includes:
• Sunday, June 27: Rubiks Groove: ’80s and ’90s Tribute Band
• Sunday, July 25: Resurrection: A Journey Tribute
“We are grateful to be able to host the Sunset Concert Series again this year,” said Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of The Battle of Franklin Trust. “It’s an ideal opportunity to bring together both the historic community and music lovers. Our hope is that they enjoy the events on site and come back for a tour.”
Event gates open at 4 p.m., and concerts take place from 6-8 p.m. Guests may bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Food and beverage, including alcohol, is permitted. Food trucks including Big Boy’s Shrimp, Roadhouse Grille and Moosic City Ice Cream, and a drink tent with beer, wine and cocktails will also be onsite for purchase. Pets, tents, grills and anything with an open flame are not allowed. Parking is free and available on site.
Advance tickets for June 27 are $10.50 for adults and $5.50 for children ages 6-15, and $15 at the gate. Advance tickets for July 25 are $15.50 for adults and $5.50 for children, and $20 at the gate. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Carnton or Carter House, as well as online at www.boft.org. In the event of inclement weather, every effort will be made to reschedule the concert. Tickets are nonrefundable.
