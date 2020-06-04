Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were up more than 5 percent Thursday, adding to their gains from the day before when several analysts lifted their price targets for the restaurant and retail chain on the heels of its quarterly results.
Jake Bartlett at SunTrust made the biggest call this week, lifting his rating to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ and hiking his price target to $133 from $117. Already at ‘buy’ was Gregory Frankfort at Bank of America, who his pushed his target to $125 from $108.
At about 12:45 p.m., Cracker Barrel (Ticker: CBRL) was up 5.2 percent to nearly $125. They began the week at about $109.
Playing catchup to that move and not quite as optimistic about the outlook for Cracker Barrel shares are Brett Levy at MKM Partners, who this week raised his target to $110 from $82, and Jeff Farmer at Wells Fargo, who lifted his target to $109 from $97.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
