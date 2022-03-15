Rodger Saffold came close to playing in the Super Bowl with the Tennessee Titans in 2019.
So, when the Pro Bowl guard was cut by the Titans just four days ago, he decided that playing for another Super Bowl contender was priority No. 1.
Saffold agreed to terms on Monday with the Buffalo Bills, who were four minutes and 15 seconds away from playing in back-to-back AFC Championship games this season.
A reunion with former offensive line coach Aaron Kromer didn’t hurt either. Kromer, Buffalo’s current OL coach, worked with Saffold with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and 2018 when LA had one of the more dominant offensive lines in the NFL.
“I think it’s just because of how close I feel like they are to a championship,” Saffold told reporters on Monday of how he landed in Buffalo. “I mean, this is a real Super Bowl-caliber team, as well as a great situation with me [working with] one of their coaches prior. I played [under Kromer] in LA and we had an unbelievable line.
“… When it comes down to just the situation and the opportunity of being able to play for a championship, I knew it was going to be with this organization. All of the stars seemed to align.”
Like the Bills, Saffold’s best chance of playing for a Super Bowl was halted by the Kansas City Chiefs, who eliminated the Titans in the AFC Championship in 2019, then did the same to the Bills in 2020. Kansas City also eliminated Buffalo from the playoffs this year in the divisional round.
But Saffold, who turns 34 in three months, decided now is the time to prioritize winning a ring over chasing the largest contract.
“It took me eight years to get to my first playoff game, and to me, it just doesn’t matter anymore,” Saffold said. “It’s where are you now? … Could I be a piece that puts us closer to getting that championship? And I think we can.”
Saffold, who played in 15 of 17 games this season, made his first Pro Bowl in 2021. He played 853 offensive snaps and allowed just two sacks. He played in 46 of 49 games in three seasons with the Titans and played at least 82 percent of the team’s offensive snaps every year.
His durability will likely pay dividends in Buffalo, which had just three starting offensive linemen under contract Monday morning. Saffold — who has experience at left tackle, left guard and right guard — expects to play in the same spot as he did with the Titans.
“Right now, I think they’re plugging me in at left guard, but I’ll be ready to play any position,” he said. “I mean, that’s how I always am; I’m always about the team first and that’s how I treat this situation as well.”
Because Saffold was released and not on an expiring contract, the Titans will not get a compensatory draft pick for him.
