The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and Jackson National Life Insurance Company have recently announced their partnership to support the Franklin Theatre’s efforts to present diverse performing arts experiences for residents of Williamson County and elsewhere.
This year marks the 11th consecutive that Jackson has been a corporate sponsor of the historic theater, a division of the Heritage Foundation. The company’s support entails presenting sponsor rights to the Great Performance Series and Franklin Theatre Live Series (FT Live).
The Great Performances Series endeavors to curate the finest virtuoso artists from all over the world and bring them to Williamson County, while FT Live showcases a distinguished lineup of concert and comedy performances.
“Jackson is proud to have supported the Franklin Theatre for 11 years,” Niya Moon, Corporate Philanthropy manager at Jackson, said in a press release from the Heritage Foundation. “As a civic-minded corporation with an office in the Franklin community, we value the cultural enrichment that the Franklin Theatre brings to our neighbors, employees, colleagues and friends.”
“The Franklin Theatre is known as ‘The Jewel of Main Street’ for its contributions to downtown Franklin and beyond,” added Eric Dilts, managing director of the Franklin Theatre. “Through the support of valued sponsors like Jackson, we can continue to present an eclectic array of live performances that meet the diverse cultural entertainment interests of Williamson County residents and visitors.”
Upcoming Great Performances and Franklin Theatre Live presented by Jackson shows include:
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
April 8-9
As one of America’s premier instrumental ensembles, the members of the Grammy award-winning Los Angeles Guitar Quartet (LAGQ) have continually set the standard for expression and virtuosity among guitar ensembles. LAGQ is garnering critical acclaim for transcriptions of concert masterworks with their fresh look at the music of the past, while breaking new ground with their interpretations from contemporary and world music realms.
Jesse Cook
April 11
An accomplished guitarist, producer and equally prolific filmmaker, Jesse Cook has evolved his talents to create experiences that delight audiences both in concert, and online. He composed his first album, Tempest, over 25 years ago. Cook could not imagine that such a humble recording, in which he played all the instruments, would spark into a music legacy with thousands of concerts performed around the world, over 2 million albums sold, five PBS TV specials, and tens of millions of content views and streams across the internet.
Jake Shimabukuro
April 19
Over the past two decades, ‘ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro has proved that there isn’t a style of music that he can’t play. What’s remarkable about Jake’s transcendent skills is how he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary — whether it’s jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk or even classical — on perhaps the unlikeliest of instruments. Shimabukuro has reinvented the applications for this tiny, underappreciated four-string instrument, causing many to call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ‘ukulele.”
Currently announced FT Live presented by Jackson performances include:
• The Quebe Sisters, April 24
• Rickie Lee Jones, May 3
• Five for Fighting with String Quartet, May 18
• Darrell Scott; June 3
• The Seldom Scene, June 10
• The Paul Thorn Band, June 24-25
Currently announced Great Performances presented by Jackson shows include:
• Academy of St. Martin in The Fields Chamber Ensemble, Oct. 21
• Julie Fowlis, Oct. 23
Additional FT Live and Great Performances Series shows will be announced this year. For ticket information, visit www.franklintheatre.com or call 615-538-2076. For more information on Jackson, visit www.jackson.com.
