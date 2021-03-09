GraceWorks Ministries launched a match appeal on March 1 to provide financial support for food, shelter and support services for neighbors in need, according to a press release from the nonprofit.
Unable to safely host the usual spring dinner during the pandemic, GraceWorks invites people to give to its Renewing Hope Match Appeal presented by Gresham Smith and other local supporters including Kroger, Heritage Heating and Cooling, Zaxby’s, Pinnacle, First Presbyterian Church, Saint Philip Catholic Church and McDonald Insurance.
These supporters pledged to match the first $43,000 of donations given in March, allowing those donations to double. During the month, GraceWorks says it will share stories of hope that neighbors received because of community donations.
The funds raised will help GraceWorks support increased demand for its services. GraceWorks provided food to 15,453 unduplicated people in 2019-20, which is a 53% increase of people fed over the previous fiscal year.
GraceWorks also supported 1,867 people with utility bills and 1,279 people with rent payments in 2019-20. More than a thousand families received free clothing and home goods from the GraceWorks Thrift Store. In total, GraceWorks served 63% more neighbors than the previous year with all services.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many local families with job losses, reduced hours and extra expenses of children at home with schools providing virtual education.
“We thank each of you who choose to participate in this wonderful opportunity to double your impact,” said GraceWorks CEO Valencia A. Breckenridge. “You are not only providing food, shelter and support to our neighbors, but you are cultivating a new season of hope for so many neighbors who need it now more than ever.”
Donations may be sent online or to GraceWorks Ministries, 104 Southeast Parkway, Franklin, TN 37064. The organization asks, if you choose, to put Match in the memo line to double your dollar.
Learn more about this match by watching this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRQYtH_EFsc
