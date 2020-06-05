The Tennessee Supreme Court said Thursday it will not hear state officials’ appeal of Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin’s ruling that Gov. Bill Lee’s school voucher plan is unconstitutional.
Lee’s education savings account proposal — one he made a key part of his platform since taking office early last year — would give about $7,000 in public education funds to qualifying students in Nashville and Shelby County schools to spend on private-school tuition and other costs. Leaders here and in Memphis challenged the plan, saying it unfairly singled out the communities, a stance Martin agreed with a month ago.
The state’s top court on Thursday also said it will not overturn Martin’s order to stop the implementation of the education savings account plan. That means that the Tennessee Court of Appeals will be next to hear the case in early August. The timing of that hearing in turn led Finance Commissioner Butch Eley to tell a legislative committee the Lee administration will not launch the program this summer as it had planned. More than 2,000 students had applied for vouchers.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
