Many of the ambulatory surgery centers run by Brentwood-based Surgery Partners are operating at less than a fifth of their normal volumes, the consequence of elective medical procedures being halted as the nation’s health care system focuses on tackling COVID-19.
Executives at Surgery Partners, which runs 111 ASC and 16 hospitals in 30 states, this week updated investors on its business. Many of their facilities are opening just one to two days a week and at between 10 percent to 20 percent of their normal operating levels. The company’s hospitals are running at about 20 percent to 40 percent of their normal levels.
CEO Wayne DeVeydt and his team say they aren’t able to forecast how many of the cases that have been backlogged will turn into actual business once the economy has been reopened. And even though some of the company’s costs are flexible and related to surgery volumes, execs say they have made other moves — including furloughing some workers and converting some salaried staff to hourly rates — that have helped cut their typical quarterly operating costs of $380 million roughly in half.
But that still means hefty losses are in the offing. The company is, along with others in the health care sector, getting some relief from the federal government in the form of:
• About $25 million in grants directly from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which was based on how much the company’s facilities bill Medicare;
• The deferral of Social Security payroll tax matches for the rest of this year, which will save Surgery Partners between $15 million and $20 million — although that money will have to be repaid in two parts at the end of 2021 and 2022;
• Advance payments from Medicare, which is fronting surgery centers up to 100 percent of their fee-for-service payments for three months and hospitals for six months. Based on recent Medicare cases, Surgery Partners’ leaders think they could collect $150 million in advances, which they’d have to start paying back 120 days after receiving by way of offsets against future payments.
Surgery Partners ended March with $185 million in cash and cash equivalents.
DeVeydt and his team this week also said they have settled a federal False Claims Act investigation into the medical necessity of a number of urine tests carried out by two of their Florida subsidiaries. The company took a $46 million charge in the fourth quarter of 2018 to cover the settlement and its associated costs. It will pay federal authorities $40 million plus interest to settle the inquiry and is not admitting liability as part of the agreement.
Shares of Surgery Partners (Ticker: SGRY) were changing hands around $6.50 midday Thursday, down more than 4 percent on the day. They have lost about 60 percent of their value year to date.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
