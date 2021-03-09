The boards of local health care companies Surgery Partners and Cryoport have added experienced executives to their ranks.
The directors of Maryland Farms-based Surgery Partners recently elected longtime Ascension Health leader Patricia Maryland to become the board’s ninth member. Maryland retired in mid-2019 from her role as executive vice president and CEO of Ascension Healthcare, the health system that comprises 150 hospitals — including the local Saint Thomas network — and more than 50 other facilities in 20 states and the District of Columbia.
“[Maryland’s] impressive leadership experience and expertise in health care delivery as well as her patient-centric approach makes her an ideal board member for Surgery Partners,” said Wayne DeVeydt, chairman of Surgery Partners’ board. “We look forward to her valuable contributions as we continue to execute our growth strategy and pursue our mission of enhancing patient quality of life through partnership.”
At Cryoport, which moved its headquarters to Middle Tennessee last year just before the COVID pandemic arrived, directors have elected Linda Baddour to join them next Monday.
Baddour has more than 20 years of experience in health care, life sciences and pharmaceuticals and was CFO (among other roles) of both Pharmaceutical Product Development and PRA Health Sciences, a global contract research organization and data science company that grew from 3,000 to more than 17,000 employees during her 2007-2018 tenure. That experience will come in handy at Cryoport, which last year acquired two peers to quadruple its revenue run rate.
"Linda's deep health care experience gained from her leadership role scaling PRA Health Sciences will be a valuable addition to our board," said Ram Mandalam, chairman of the board’s nominating and governance committee.
Baddour has been a director of publicly traded laboratory instrument and software company Waters Corp. since 2018 and also sits on the boards of Genstar Capital portfolio companies Advarra and Signant Health.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
