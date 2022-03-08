SVN International Corp., a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN brand, announces the addition of its new franchise office, SVN | Accel Commercial Real Estate headquartered in Brentwood, per a press release.
Led by Managing Director Jana Truman, SVN | Accel CRE consists of nine experienced brokers, each with specialties, as well as a dedicated operations team, per the release.
Brian Truman, Jana’s husband, is a nationally recognized expert in multifamily and land sales and has been with the firm since 2016, per the release.
The release says SVN | Accel is known for their strong multifamily and land/development services, buyer/seller advisory for all asset types including hospitality and investment, and landlord/tenant representation for office, retail, and industrial assets.
“Aligning with SVN amplifies our national coverage while allowing our firm to maintain local accountability,” says Truman. “With SVN’s culture of cooperation, cutting edge tech tools and systems for success, we anticipate tripling in size and revenue within the next two years, as well as adding a commercial property management platform.”
SVN President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo stated, “As the SVN brand expands across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open, and transparent approach to commercial real estate. SVN | Accel CRE has long been an impactful leader in the Brentwood area and is a strong addition to this organization.
"We look forward to growing the SVN presence in Brentwood and beyond.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.