The high school seniors who were recently announced as recipients of college scholarships through the T.E. Murdic Educational Scholarship program will be celebrated in another way later in July.
Ten high school graduates from schools across Williamson County each received a $1,000 scholarship through money raised in the annual program sponsored by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. On Saturday, July 25, a week later than the day originally scheduled, the graduates will participate in a drive-by — or reverse — parade in which drivers can honk and wave as they go by the McLemore House Museum located at 11th Ave. N. North in Franklin.
High school seniors receiving the scholarships are Mikah Charley, Battle Ground Academy; Savion Johnson, Franklin High School; Solathus Johnson, Franklin High School; Amber Jones, Nolensville High School; Allison Kinnard, Nolensville High School; Tariah Lane, Brentwood Academy; Kendall Mitchell, Ravenwood High School; Kevin Townsel Jr., Centennial High School; Kaleb Williford, Brentwood High School; and Meghan Ziegler, Battle Ground Academy.
The money for the scholarships was raised by three married couples who sought funding from a variety of sources — William and Wanda Graham, Shelby and Lori Mitchell, and James and Zonda Thomas.
Monies for the scholarship are raised by an annual prom event, with couples vying for the title of Mr. & Mrs. AAHS, as well as from sponsors and through individual donations. Shelby and Lori Mitchell currently hold the title of Mr. & Mr. AAHS.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scholarship prom this year was canceled and no contest for the Mr. & Mrs. AAHS title for 2020-21 will be held. The prom event, held every third Saturday in July, which honors and recognizes the scholarship winners as well as raises funds for the scholarship, is also canceled.
The Tom E. Murdic Educational Scholarship was created with this effort and named in honor of board member, community leader and Franklin native Thomas Murdic. In addition to monetary support to an individual each year, AAHS’s hope is that the scholarship will provide an opportunity to educate youth in the community on African American History in Franklin and Williamson County and get them involved and interested in the rich history here. Application process for the year 2020-21 will be open Oct. 1 and will be due by March 1, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.