Williamson Home Page’s first Home Page + Friends Happy Hour tomorrow night will focus on music and the next, this Friday at 6 p.m., will be all about the cocktails.
The second happy hour will feature one of O’ Be Joyful’s mixologists, Micah Brame. He will hold a virtual mixologist class where he will teach viewers how to make the OBJ Margarita, Daiquiri and the El Diablo.
To follow along and create your own version of these delicious drinks, you can go to the Williamson Home Page Facebook page on Friday night at 6 p.m. and join the happy hour live stream.
For a peek at the recipes that will be featured on Friday, see below.
OBJ El Diablo
2 oz Tres Agave Reposado Tequila
¼ oz Chambord
¾ oz lime
½ oz demara syrup (2:1)
Top Ginger beer
Combine all ingredients into a shaking tin, add ice, shake, rock glass with rocks, strain, top with Ginger beer and lime wedge garnish.
OBJ Margarita
2 oz tres agave reposado tequila
¾ oz fresh lime juice
½ oz demara syrup (2:1)
Squeeze orange wedge
Shake the tequila, orange, lime juice, and dem syrup together in a shaker with ice. Strain into the glass over fresh rocks. Garnish with a lime wedge.
OBJ Daiquiri
2 oz Bacardi Superior
¾ oz fresh lime juice
½ oz demara syrup (2:1)
Along with Williamson Home Page, Moon Wine and Spirits, O’ Be Joyful and Grays on Main are sponsoring the event. To get the ingredients you need, you can order them from Drizly.com or do curbside pickup with Moon Wine and Spirits.
