As it often does for some of the large events in downtown Franklin, the Franklin Transit Authority will be offering shuttle service to the Main Street Festival Saturday and Sunday.
Folks can “join the festivities of the Main Street Festival the easy way,” Franklin Transit President and CEO Debbie Henry said in a press release. “Park your car and hop aboard the Franklin Transit Main Street Shuttle this weekend. A one-way ride is just $1.”
Shuttle service will run Saturday from 9:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Park at either The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Franklin Road (across from The Factory at Franklin), or at Franklin High School (810 Hillsboro Road).
On Sunday, shuttle service will run from 9:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. from both The Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High.
The Franklin Transit Main Street Shuttle is operated by the Franklin Transit Authority. For more information about Franklin’s public transit service, visit www.franklintransit.org or call 615-628-0263.
