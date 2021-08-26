Some pretty big names have been added to the Tennessee Titans’ reserve/COVID list following the team’s latest COVD outbreak.
It started on Sunday with head coach Mike Vrabel, who’s vaccinated and has since had a monoclonal antibody infusion. Starting outside linebacker Harold Landry followed on Wednesday, and star quarterback Ryan Tannehill was added to the reserve/COVID list Thursday. Tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard were also added along with Tannehill.
Tannehill stated at the beginning of training camp he was in the process of getting vaccinated. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said on Thursday that the team was currently around 97 to 98 percent vaccinated as a whole.
“Coach Vrabel has had minimal symptoms,” Robinson said. “[We want] to continue to urge vaccination. I’ve seen it firsthand — coach Vrabel can speak to this — it’s a couple days and then they feel fine… It’s a life-saving vaccine.”
Like Vrabel, Tannehill needs two negative COVID tests in a 48-hour span to return to the team facility.
In total, eight members of the Titans organization have been affected by the outbreak, including seven players — Tannehill, Landry, Swaim, March-Lillard, running back Jeremy McNichols, defensive lineman Anthony Rush and linebacker Nick Dzubnar.
Following Vrabel’s positive test, the Titans ratcheted up their COVID protocols at Saint Thomas Sports Park, which now include all players wearing masks inside regardless of vaccination status.
“We’re masking in the building, we’re taking extra precautions, we’re urging guys to be socially distant, we’ve been pushing guys to the bubble to sit during some dead time because it creates more space,” Robinson said. “We’ve gone above and beyond, just like we did last year, to try and get through this thing and we will.”
