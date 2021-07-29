Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has perhaps never been more candid in his time with the team than he was speaking to reporters on Wednesday after Tennessee’s first official practice of training camp.
The 33-year-old passer admitted that he’s on the road to joining the reported 90 percent of his Titans teammates who have been vaccinated. But he also conceded that things might be different if he had his say.
“I am currently in process right now, so that is where it is at,” Tannehill said. “The NFL has kind of made it clear what they want to have happen. And if you don’t fall in line, they are going to try and make your life kind of miserable with all the protocols. The trend is most guys are getting vaccinated.”
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday that he welcomed all of his players to educate themselves on the vaccine and do their due diligence on the risks of not getting vaccinated.
Vrabel has maintained as far back as minicamp last month that getting vaccinated was a personal decision that he was leaving up to the players and that he and his coaching staff would not try to sway anyone either way. But surely Vrabel will sleep a little easier having his $118 million quarterback vaccinated by the time the season starts.
“I think what is important is that [Tannehill] felt comfortable enough to make the decision,” he said. “The big thing that I told the entire team last night was this isn’t necessarily about a vaccine, masks, social distance, a fine or cameras. This is about us being responsible to each other to keep people safe. To keep our families safe, to keep our team safe, our teammates.”
While the NFL isn’t requiring players to get vaccinated, it is enforcing strict league-wide COVD-19 protocols for those unvaccinated, including forfeiting games and losing game checks due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players if it causes a disruption to the regular season schedule.
Nearly 75 percent of all NFL players are at least partially vaccinated and half of the teams in the league have reached an 85 percent vaccination threshold, including the Titans.
Although Tannehill declined to fully discuss his concerns over getting the vaccine, he did state he would not have gotten the vaccine had it not been for the harsh repercussions the NFL has thrown the players’ way.
“It’s a personal decision for everyone…but they are trying to force your hand,” Tannehill added.
“…I would not have gotten the vaccine if not for the intensive protocols and not being able to gather with teammates. Separate locker rooms, separate meeting rooms, separate cafeteria. All those types of things where you are losing team chemistry, a team bond, which I think is so important. I think that probably had a lot do with guys ultimately getting vaccinated.”
The entire Titans coaching staff is vaccinated, according to Vrabel. General Manager Jon Robinson said the Titans players have been grouped into four categories to begin camp — fully vaccinated and cleared 14-day waiting period; have received both shots but waiting to clear 14-day waiting period; received one shot but not both (this is where Tannehill falls); and unvaccinated.
