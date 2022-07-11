Tennessee's annual sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers will take place July 29-31.
According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, general apparel such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes and dressed priced $100 or less will be tax-exempt, as will school and art supplies including binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, rulers, glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads and artist paintbrushes $100 and under.
Desktop and laptop computers as well as tablets priced $1,500 or less will also be tax-exempt.
The tax-exempt status will apply to both online and in-store purchases that are specifically for personal use only.
Items that will not be tax-exempt include jewelry, handbags, sports and recreational equipment, digital storage media such as flash drives and hard drives, individually purchased computer software, printer supplies and household appliances.
More information about the tax-free weekend can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.