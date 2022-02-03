After the Tennessee Titans’ season came to an end against the Cincinnati Bengals nearly two weeks ago, offensive tackle Taylor Lewan opened up about his very real struggles with playing the 2021 season on a surgically repaired ACL.
Although he had a solid year from a statistical standpoint — allowing just four sacks and taking only four penalties on 845 offensive snaps in 13 games — Lewan admitted that his strength, conditioning and power weren’t up to his standards at any point during Tennessee’s 17-game regular season and AFC divisional round matchup against Cincinnati.
The 30-year-old tackle disclosed he didn’t get a full offseason to train, and he may have been a little hyper-focused on his knee and not much else.
But as General Manager Jon Robinson begins his offseason piecing together of the 2022 Titans, it’s reasonable to believe that based on Lewan’s admissions, the Titans would be willing to bet on their starting left tackle dedicating this offseason to returning to his pre-injury Pro Bowl form.
Lewan’s future in Tennessee is one of the team’s many pressing questions as Robinson figures out how to best navigate the salary cap anguish that he’s currently in with the Titans roughly $7 million over the $208.2 million 2022 cap ceiling and Lewan and his $14.69 million a likely candidate to become a cap casualty.
“I know that if I’m making [$12 million] this year, my dead cap is [$1.7 million] or whatever it is; that’s a pretty beautiful chunk to take and save and all that,” Lewan said in a recent radio interview with 104.5-FM. “It really just depends on what Jon thinks I’m capable of doing.
“… They’re going to do what they think is best for the team. I want to be a Titan and I think I will be a Titan. There’s not a whole lot of doubt in my head — when you get asked these questions, you don’t want to sit there and be like, ‘Oh, I’m 100 percent back,’ and then two weeks later Jon calls me and says, ‘Hey, bring your playbook buddy; it’s over.’ But I have a lot of confidence, being there for eight years, knowing those guys, knowing the coaches, them knowing me, I’d like to think that I’ll be back.”
Lewan is one of a handful of players with an inflated salary who could find himself on the chopping block as Tennessee tries to become cap compliant.
Cutting the eight-year tackle would result in just $1.79 million in dead cap money and give the Titans $12.9 million in cap relief. And honestly, that’s probably heavily working against Lewan.
Should he be released, there would certainly be a long list of potential suitors lining up to offer the former 11th overall pick from 2014 a new contract. However, in not so many words, Lewan essentially stated it’s Tennessee or nothing next year.
“So hard, I don’t know if I would,” Lewan said of how difficult it would be to play for another team. “That’s how hard I think it would be. I tell you what, a lot of people come into the NFL and want to make money and don’t care who they play for, but even on this — I’ve told my wife this, I think with my personality and who I am … the city of Nashville when I came in in 2014, just took me under their wing and allowed me to be myself, and allowed me to flourish not only as a player but as a person and find out who I really am. … This city means everything to me; I love them to death.”
But it’s hard to make the argument the Titans are a better team without him, and it’s hard to imagine that Dillon Radunz, David Quessenberry, Kendall Lamm or Aaron Brewer could fill Lewan’s shoes and have the Titans be better in 2022 because of it.
Lewan’s total cap hit for 2022 is $14.69 million ($12.9 million base salary, $1.79 million signing bonus), according to Spotrac. With the standard going rate for starting tackles rising, Lewan pointed out that he’s actually reasonably paid compared to other starting left tackles league-wide.
Based on average annual value, Lewan is the 12th-highest paid tackle in the NFL.
“When I signed my contract, I was the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL,” he said. “Now, an average tackle in the league is making $16, $17, $18 million a year. And so, I know it sounds kind of wild but in a weird, crazy, Twilight-Zone sense, I’m not very expensive for the caliber of player I am and the caliber player I know I can be.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
