Update (8:50 p.m. 3/25/22): The Franklin Police Department released additional information about missing one-year-old child Aziah Lumpkin on Friday night, just hours after the TBI amber alert was issued.
"This evening’s Amber Alert stems from a February 27 domestic [disturbance call], in which the missing child’s non-custodial father brought him to a Franklin hotel room that the couple was sharing," FPD said in a news release. "While there, the father assaulted the child’s mother, and then left with the child prior to officers arriving."
Police said in the release that the child's mother told responding officers that she felt that Aziah was safe with his father, but police obtained a warrant for his arrest for the charge of domestic assault.
Police were contacted again by the child's mother on Thursday, March 24, and after being notified that the mother had not seen either her child or the child's father since Feb. 27, police obtained another warrant for Lumpkin's arrest, this time for the charge of especially aggravated kidnapping.
Original Story (6:36 p.m. 3/25/22):
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing one-year-old child from Franklin.
According to TBI, Aziah Lumpkin has been missing since Feb. 27, but the alert was issued on Friday evening, March 25.
TBI describes the child as Black, weighing approximately 21 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
The baby's non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Assault in connection to Aziah's disappearance, per TBI.
TBI says there is no known direction of travel, but ongoing investigative work indicates Sharles may be in Nashville area.
Anyone with information on Lumpkin’s disappearance or the whereabouts of Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
No other information was immediately available.
