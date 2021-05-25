The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has launched the TN KidKit, a resource to help parents and guardians document key details about the children in their care, just in case an emergency should arise.
The announcement coincides with National Missing Children’s Day, which was observed on Tuesday, and allows parents to voluntarily provide information about their children which TBI said would be used by law enforcement to aid in searching for a child should they go missing.
“When a child goes missing, every second matters,” Shelly Smitherman, TBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge overseeing the Bureau’s missing children efforts said in a news release. “So, too, does having the right kind of information.”
The TN KidKit asks parents to fill out an online form that details everything from physical characteristics or other identifying features, and other means of contacting or tracking children such as known social media accounts.
According to a TBI news release, that information can then be digitally stored or printed and distributed to law enforcement when searching for a missing child.
“We work too many missing children cases in which parents don’t have a suitable picture of their children or can’t recall their height, weight or other key facts,” Smitherman said. “Trying to remember them when their child is missing is understandably tough and can often slow down an initial search. That’s why we’d encourage every parent to take a few minutes to fill out a TN KidKit – and update it regularly – just in case it might help when it matters most.”
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, in 2020 NCMEC assisted law enforcement and families with more than 29,800 cases of missing children across the country.
Earlier this year the TBI was involved in a months-long, multi-agency operation that rescued 150 missing children, 42 of which were located in Middle Tennessee.
The U.S. Department of Justice also recognized the 38th annual commemoration of National Missing Children’s Day which included awarding several law enforcement agents across the nation for their efforts at investigating and combating child abuse, exploitations and kidnappings.
More information about the TN KidKit can be found here.
