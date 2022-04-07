The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through April 13 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee:
- Grading, drainage and paving work on State Route 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53) will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures are to be expected (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project.
There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road.
- State Route 106 will have one lane closed nightly from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. for a water line relocation.
- State Route 96 will see daily lane closures from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. for paving.
- Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on State Route 96 from east of Arno Road (LM 14.72) to State Route 252 (Wilson Pike - LM 20.62) will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.
- The replacement of a 60" corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at MM 13.65 will see a continuous full road closure on State Route 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Lane and Eastern Flank Circle until June 30 for culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 6 (Columbia Ave) and State Route 397 (Mack Hatcher Parkway). Detour signs will be in place.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
