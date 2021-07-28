The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through July 21 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.
- I-40 from MM 184-0-184.5; the repair of the bridges on I-40 over County Line Road (LM 0.02) on Fri 7/30 until Mon 8/2, 8 p.m. on Fri to 5 a.m. on Mon. There will be a weekend long closure on the EB bridge at I-40 to perform deck repairs.
- I-65 from MM 53.00 - 54.00; the repair of bridge on SR 247 over I-65 Thurs 7/29 thru Wed 8/4, 24/7. There will be shoulder closures in both directions to perform bridge repair work.
- I-840 from MM 38.95 - 45.10; resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19) Thurs 7/29 thru Wed 8/4, Fri 7/23 thru Mon 7/26 8 p.m.-5 a.m., 8 p.m. Fri to 5 a.m. Mon. There will be a lane closure for paving operations. There will be a lane closure for bridge epoxy overlays.
- I-840 from MM 17.00 - 25.00; bridge repair on various bridges in both directions, 24/7. The resurfacing of I-840 Thurs 7/29 thru Wed 8/4 8 a.m.-5p.m. There will be daytime temporary lane closures for paving operations.
- SR 39; The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Continuous until end of project. Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.
- SR 397; the grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Thurs 7/22 thru Wed 7/28 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound for widening work.
- SR 397; the grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Thurs 7/22 thru Wed 7/28 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a lane closure of the northbound lane of Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities. Flaggers will be utilized.
- SR 6 from LM 15.93 - 18.53; grading, drainage, and paving Work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) Thurs 7/29 thru Wed 8/4 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 6 p.m.-6 a.m.. We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following roads: Ashby, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt View Rd. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling and paving operations.
- SR 96 from LM 14.72 - 20.62; grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Road (LM14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pike) (LM 20.62) Thurs 7/29 thru Wed 8/4 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.
A full list of road closures throughout Middle Tennessee can be found here.
